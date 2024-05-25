Adani Ports to replace IT major Wipro in BSE Sensex from June 24

NEW DELHI : Country’s largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace IT major Wipro in the prestigious 30-share BSE Sensex index from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday.

This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in Sensex. The group, promoted by billionaire Gautam Adani, has 10 listed firms with a combined market valuation surpassing Rs 17 lakh crore. Notably, both APSEZ and Wipro are constituents of NSE’s Nifty index, the other benchmark index of India’s equity market. Adani Group flagship company Adani Enterprises is also part of the Nifty index.