Ashok Leyland PAT up 90% in FY24 as operating margin improves

NEW DELHI : Sharp improvement in EBITDA margin helped Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland to report a 90% annual jump in profit in the financial year 2024.

Clocking its highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) in a single year, the commercial vehicle (CV) major’s net profit in FY24 came at `2,696 crore against Rs 1,359 crore in FY23. In FY24, Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 45,790 crore as against Rs 41,672 crore in FY23, it said on Friday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin, or operating profit margin, for Ashok Leyland improved to 12% from 8.1% in the year-ago period. This improvement was achieved by better price realisations, lower commodity prices, and strong margins in non-truck businesses.