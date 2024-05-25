Google to invest nearly $350 million in Flipkart

NEW DELHI : In the latest round of funding, Walmart-owned ecommerce platform Flipkart has raised $350 million from Google. This is part of the $1 billion funding round led by Walmart. According to reports, Walmart is likely to have invested $600 million in the India-based online retailer.

In a statement issued by Flipkart on Friday, it said that as part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties.

“Google’s proposed investment and its cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country,” added the press statement.

Though Bengaluru-headquartered e-retailer did not divulge the amount of investment Google is likely to bring in, multiple reports and sources pegged the US-based tech giant’s investment at $350 million. Walmart had in December 2023 invested $600 million in Flipkart. When TNIE contacted the spokespersons of Flipkart and Google, they declined to share any other details of the proposed transaction. Flipkart spokesperson said they have no more information to share at the time.