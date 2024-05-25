Hindalco profit jumps 32% to Rs 3,174 crore on record sales

The company said the copper business delivered a new record-breaking performance in Q4, with an all-time high operating income of Rs 776 crore, which was up 30 percent on-year, backed by record sales. On the other hand, the upstream aluminium business reported an operating margin of 32 percent, which it claimed is the best in the industry, globally, taking its revenue to Rs 2,709 crore, which is 24% more than the comparable period in the previous fiscal.

However, for the full year, the consolidated net fas flat with a marginal 1% growth at Rs 10,155 crore. All-time high metal sales volumes in aluminium of 1,372 kt up by 2 percent, and copper at 506 kt, up 15%. The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.5/share for FY24. Satish Pai, MD, said they concluded the year with strong results across business segments. This was due to the strategic focus on value-added products and margin improvement.