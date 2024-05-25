Q4 GDP growth may moderate to 6.5-6.7%: Analysts

NEW DELHI : The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to moderate to 6.5-6.7% year-on-year in Q4FY24, raising concerns over a slowdown in gross value added (GVA) growth, driven by challenges in the industrial and services sectors, as per experts. Meanwhile, the growth for whole year is expected to come in at 7.8% as predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to ICRA, the agricultural sector is expected to contract for the second consecutive quarter, highlighting ongoing struggles in rabi output.

“ICRA has projected the year-on-year (YoY) expansion of the GDP to moderate to a four-quarter low of 6.7% in Q4 FY24 from 8.4% in Q3 FY24,” the rating agency said. “For the full-year FY24, ICRA expects the GDP and GVA growth to print at 7.8% and 7.0%, respectively, unless the growth for 9M,FY24 is revised,” it further added.