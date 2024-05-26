Nishant Pitti withdraws bid for bankrupt Go First

NEW DELHI: EaseMyTrip’s chief executive officer Nishant Pitti on Saturday said he is withdrawing the bid for the bankrupt airline Go First.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the GoAir bid in my personal capacity.

This decision allows me to better focus on other strategic priorities and initiatives that align with our long-term vision and growth objectives,” said Pitti, Founder & CEO of the travel port EaseMyTrip.

More than three months back, Busy Bee Airways, majority-owned by Pitti, along with SpiceJet Chief Ajay Singh, had put in a bid for Go First, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process. It is not immediately known whether Singh would go ahead or withdraw his plans as well.

The latest move by Pitti comes less than a month after the Delhi High Court allowed lessors to take back 54 planes leased to Go First. This order, according to experts, has the capability to derail the revival process of airline as it would leave minuscule assets for the bidders who have shown interest in acquiring the airline.

Following this order, Pitti had said he will consider any necessary adjustments to its proposed offer for the grounded airline after reviewing the court order.