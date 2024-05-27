All you want to know about KYC rule relaxation for MF investors

Earlier, if your PAN and the Aadhaar were not linked your KYC would be on hold, which means your investment cannot be withdrawn. But now, if your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked and if you still do Aadhaar-based KYC, then you will get a KYC-registered status. This is what the regulator has done away with the May 14 circular. Another requirement pertained to optional nominations for joint mutual fund accounts, which it has done away with through the April 30 circular.

The Sebi circular dated April 30 states that the requirement for nomination in Clause 17.16 of the master circular for mutual funds is now optional for jointly held mutual fund folios. However, all other rules regarding nomination in the master circular from May 19, 2023, and the Sebi circular from December 27, 2023, remain unchanged. Had it not been done away with after June 30, 2024, which was the fourth extension, fund houses would have frozen those folios which don’t have a nominee in place, which means that the investor will not be able to switch or redeem investments.

Big reliefs/benefits

With the April 30 circular, the Sebi has altered mutual fund nomination rules under which failure to nominate or opt-out by June 30, 2024, will freeze folios. With this circular, the Sebi has said you no longer need to name a nominee for your joint MF accounts.

Till this circular was in place all individual MF unitholders had to nominate someone or opt out of the nomination process by June 30, 2024. If not, their folios would have been blocked from any transactions. But the nomination was a cumbersome process as MF unitholders were mandated to submit their nomination details in a specific format or opt out by filling out a set declaration form.