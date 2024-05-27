BharatPe, PhonePe settle long-standing trademark disputes over ‘Pe’ suffix

BENGALURU: Fintech unicorns BharatPe Group and PhonePe Group on Sunday announced that they have amicably settled all long-standing legal disputes pertaining to the use of the trademark with the suffix ‘Pe’.

BharatPe and PhonePe had been involved in long-drawn legal disputes across multiple courts, over the course of the last five years. The settlement will put an end to all open judicial proceedings, the companies said in a joint statement.

As a next step, parties have already taken steps to withdraw all opposition against each other in the trademark registry, which will help them to proceed with the registration of their respective trademarks, the statement said. “This is a positive development for the industry.