‘Shriram Finance looking for strategic partner’

Also, PEs demand higher stake, but we will not go down below 25%. So that makes a non-PE player a better fit for us.” It can be noted that in late 2011, Piramal Enterprises had entered the ShriramGroup investing R4,583 crore in three Shriram businesses but exited the stake through block deals in June 2023.

Piramal also had 20% stake in Shriram Investment Holdings, which the Chennai group is now trying to buyback for which it had invested R1,440 crore. Piramal held 8.34% in Shriram Finance which it exited in June 2023 for R4,824 crore.

On the reason for the Ajay Piramal led group to exit, Ravankar said, since there was no non-compete clause in the investment agreement, once they entered the financialsector on their own doing it separately made better commercial sense. On his business growth this fiscal, Revankar said he expects loan growth to come in at least 15%, and also maintain stable margins at 9%. This optimism is based on the cost of funds marginally coming down from the second half as he sees a rate cut in the third quarter.

Led by commercial vehicle finance which is as much as 47.5% of its loan book,the auto sector exposure is as high as 82% for the company but Revanker is comfortable with the current asset mix up, though he would not mind increasing the gold loan book which today is only 2.8% or R6,300 crore as of end-March.

“Of our 3,000 branches, gold loan is available at only 1500 of them now. Given its demand and the more than fully secured nature, we want to grow it faster. Accordingly, 500 more of our branches will offer gold loans this fiscal,” he said.

They are planning to open 150 more branches this fiscal, he added. On fund raising he said to fuel a 15% loan growth we would need at least R30,000 crore of additional capital, which we will raise from the market andt hrough banks.

The company closed the March quarter with R2,021 crore net income, which was 57% more than what it had earned in the same period of FY23.