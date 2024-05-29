RBI slaps operational curbs on Edelweiss ARC, group firm ECL Finance

MUMBAI: Within a week of asking asset reconstruction companies to behave on their business practices, the Reserve Bank Wednesday struck on one of them, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, which used to be the largest till the national bank came into the picture, and also a group company ECL Finance. Citing "material supervisory concerns", the RBI ordered them "to cease and desist from doing their business with immediate effect."
The terms of the punitive actions are a bit different on both the companies, and come into effect immediately, according to an RBI statement.
While it has directed Edelweiss ARC (EARCL) “to cease and desist from acquisition of financial assets, including security receipts (SRs) and reorganising existing SRs into senior and subordinate tranches, with immediate effect, the direction to the group firm ECL Finance is “to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from undertaking any structured transactions in respect of its wholesale exposures, other than repayment and/or closure of accounts in its normal course of business.”
The spokespersons of the affected companies are yet to respond to the regulatory actions.
The regulatory statement further said, “The action on EARCL is based on material concerns observed during the course of supervisory examinations, essentially arising out of the conduct of the group entities acting in concert, by entering into a series of structured transactions for evergreening stressed exposures of ECL, using the platform of EARCL and connected AIFs, thereby circumventing applicable regulations.”
Incorrect valuation of SRs was also observed in both ECL and EARCL, the regulator said, adding apart from the above, in ECL, supervisory observations included submission of incorrect details of its eligible book debts to its lenders for computation of drawing power, non-compliance with loan to value norms for lending against shares, incorrect reporting to Central Repository for Information on Large Credits system (CRILC) and non-adherence to the KYC guidelines.
On ECL, it said it has been taking over loans from non-lender entities of the group for ultimate sale to the group ARC, allowing itself to be used as a conduit to circumvent regulations which permit ARCs to acquire financial assets only from banks and financial institutions.
The other violations in EARCL include not placing the Reserve Bank’s supervisory letter issued after the previous inspection for 2021-22 before the board, noncompliance with regulations pertaining to settlement of loans and sharing of nonpublic information of its clients with group entities.
The RBI further said, "Instead of taking meaningful remedial action to rectify the said deficiencies, it was observed that the group entities were resorting to new ways to circumvent regulations. Over the last few months, the Reserve Bank has been engaging with the senior management of these entities and their statutory auditors, but no meaningful corrective action has been evidenced so far, necessitating the imposition of business restrictions.”
Both the companies have been asked to strengthen their assurance functions to ensure regulatory compliance in letter and spirit at all times.
The business restrictions being placed now shall be reviewed after the rectification of the supervisory observations by the group to the satisfaction of the Reserve Bank.
The RBI said the actions are under the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (Sarfaesi) and the Reserve Bank of India Act.