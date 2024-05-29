RBI slaps operational curbs on Edelweiss ARC, group firm ECL Finance

MUMBAI: Within a week of asking asset reconstruction companies to behave on their business practices, the Reserve Bank Wednesday struck on one of them, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, which used to be the largest till the national bank came into the picture, and also a group company ECL Finance. Citing "material supervisory concerns", the RBI ordered them "to cease and desist from doing their business with immediate effect."

The terms of the punitive actions are a bit different on both the companies, and come into effect immediately, according to an RBI statement.

While it has directed Edelweiss ARC (EARCL) “to cease and desist from acquisition of financial assets, including security receipts (SRs) and reorganising existing SRs into senior and subordinate tranches, with immediate effect, the direction to the group firm ECL Finance is “to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from undertaking any structured transactions in respect of its wholesale exposures, other than repayment and/or closure of accounts in its normal course of business.”

The spokespersons of the affected companies are yet to respond to the regulatory actions.

The regulatory statement further said, “The action on EARCL is based on material concerns observed during the course of supervisory examinations, essentially arising out of the conduct of the group entities acting in concert, by entering into a series of structured transactions for evergreening stressed exposures of ECL, using the platform of EARCL and connected AIFs, thereby circumventing applicable regulations.”