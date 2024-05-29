SpiceJet refutes Maran’s Rs 1,323 cr claim, calls it legally untenable

NEW DELHI: Spicejet on Tuesday said that it strongly refutes the claims made by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran regarding seeking damages of Rs 1,323 crore. These assertions are not only legally untenable but also a regurgitation of previously rejected claims by the Arbitral Tribunal and then the Delhi High Court, the low cost airline said.

The statement by SpiceJet comes a day after media baron Maran and his KAL Airways said that they will seek more than Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet and its chief Ajay Singh.

Maran and KAL will also challenge the recent Delhi High Court order.

The low cost low- carrier on May 17 received a major relief as a division bench of the Delhi High Court set aside a single judge’s order that had upheld an arbitral award requiring SpiceJet and Singh to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to Maran.

SpiceJet said that it is important to note that KAL and Maran initially sought damages of more than Rs 1,300 crore during the arbitration proceedings. “This claim was thoroughly examined and subsequently rejected by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges. Following this, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran appealed to the Single-Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking the same amount in damages, which was again rejected by the court.”

“Notably, they chose not to pursue any appeal before the appellate jurisdiction and consequently, the matter attained finality. This matter is devoid of any merit and appears to be an endeavour to sensationalise the issue and mislead the public,” said the low cost carrier.