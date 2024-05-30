Apr-May IPO mop-ups cross Rs 32,530 cr; Jun to be busier with 15 issues of Rs 13K cr

MUMBAI: Despite the election-related volatility that has left Dalal Street high as well as dry since April, primary market laughed its way to the bank mopping up Rs 32,530 crore and has close to Rs 13,000 crore more lined up for the next month, which will be kicked off after the results of the two-month-long hustings are declared on June 4.

The Rs 32,530 crore realisation includes the Rs 18,000 crore follow-on offer by Vodafone Idea in April, making it the biggest OFS in history of Dalal Street.

As per investment bankers, 15 more companies, including electric two-wheeler major Ola Electric (Rs 5,500 cr), microlender Asirwad Microfinance promoted by the Manappuram group (Rs 1,500 cr), and the luxe home furnishing major Stanley Lifestyle (Rs 1,200 cr) among 12 others are waiting to launch their issues next month.