Rs 2,000 notes' parting gift: Growth in currency in circulation dips to a decade-low

The value of banknotes in circulation increased by 3.9% in FY24 -- the lowest in the past one decade -- according to latest RBI data.

Over the last ten years, the growth in currency in circulation often stood in double digits, with FY17 being an exception when it registered a de-growth thanks to demonetisation.

The central bank estimates the demand for currency using econometric models, and factoring in real GDP growth prospects, rate of inflation and disposal rate of soiled notes denomination-wise. In FY24, however, as as RBI rolled back the pink notes from circulation, the need for expansion in banknotes remained next to nothing.

"Currency in circulation is usually a predominant driver of structural liquidity in the banking system. The usual expansion in currency in circulation during 2023-24 was muted due to the return of currency to the banking system on account of the decision to withdraw ₹2000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023," RBI said in its Annual Report 2023-2024, released Thursday.