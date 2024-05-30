Schneider Electric invests Rs 200 crore in its new campus in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation, has invested Rs 200 crore in setting up a new campus in Bengaluru.

The campus, which covers an area of 6,30,000 sq feet, was inaugurated on Thursday and it is one of its largest employee campuses globally. The campus also features a Global Innovation Hub, training centre, R&D centre, skill centre and digital hub with a capacity to accommodate over 8,000 professionals.

Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric, said, “I am delighted to open one of our largest employee campuses worldwide in India. This new investment underscores our dedication to accelerating our contribution to India’s rapid growth."