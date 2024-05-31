Health insurer must approve cashless facility within one hour, says IRDAI

NEW DELHI: The insurance regulator on Thursday said that the health insurers should decide on the request for cashless authorisation within one hour of receipt of request, and that final authorization for discharge from hospital should not take more than three hours.

In a master circular on health insurance products issued on Wednesday, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said that if there is any delay beyond three hours, the additional amount charged by the hospital should be borne by the insurer.

The circular further says that in the event of the death of the policyholder during the treatment, the insurer should immediately process the request for claim settlement, and get the mortal remains released from the hospital immediately.