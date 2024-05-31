Power demand reaches record high of 250 GW

NEW DELHI: As mercury touches new highs in the vast swathes of the country, power demand has grown significantly and hit a record high of 250 GW on Thursday (30 May 2024). This is the highest power demand met this summer, according to the power ministry data.

The previous peak of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. On May 30, 2024, northern region achieved a record demand met, reaching an all-time high of 86.7 GW, while the western region also touched its maximum demand met of 74.8 GW as on. Also, all-India thermal generation hit an all-time high, achieving a peak of 176 GW (ex-bus), especially during non-solar hours.

“A key contributor in this has been strategic implementation of Section-11, which facilitated the maximisation of generation from imported coal based plants as well as gas based plants,” said power ministry in a statement.

In Delhi, on Wednesday, the temperature soared to above 50 degrees Celsius, with similar conditions across the north region. The rise in demand prompted several states to set new peak demand records. Uttar Pradesh saw a peak of 28 GW, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat at 27 GW and 22 GW, respectively, on May 29.

In south, Tamil Nadu saw a maximum peak of 19 GW, and Karnataka saw 11 GW power demand. The ministry initially estimated a peak demand of 236 GW for the financial year (FY25), but later revised it upwards to 260 GW. The rise in temperature has prompted a rise in usage of air conditioners and other electricity-consuming cooling devices.

Earlier this year, the India Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of a warmer summer this year with frequent heatwaves. According to the Grid Controller of India, generation from all power sources totaled 5,814 million units (MU), out of which renewables accounted for 1,048 MU as of 29 May 2024. The peak energy demand grew 12.7% from 215.88 GW in 2022-23 to 243.27 GW in 2023-24.