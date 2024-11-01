Commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs. 62 to Rs. 1,802 in Delhi

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced on Friday an increase of Rs. 62 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, bringing the retail price to Rs. 1,802 in Delhi. Despite this adjustment, there has been no change in the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders. The last price hike for commercial gas cylinders occurred in October, when the cost rose by Rs. 48.50, resulting in a price of Rs. 1,740. In September 2024, the price had increased by Rs. 39, making the cylinder cost Rs. 1,691.50.

Commercial cylinders are primarily used in restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments. The rise in operational costs may lead to higher prices for consumers in various sectors, placing additional financial pressure on both businesses and patrons. Notably, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices across the country; the last reduction for both fuels occurred in March 2024, when prices were lowered by Rs. 2 each.