Realtors beat Q2 blues, give optimistic outlook

NEW DELHI: Real estate sector shrugged off weak corporate earnings concerns in the July-September quarter (Q2FY25) as top players reported mani-fold increase in profit and their shares received a strong ‘buy’ call from brokerages.

The strong show put up by realty companies comes as most sectors battled a slowdown in the quarter with earnings missing street estimates. As per ratings agency Crisil, the revenue growth of Indian companies for the July-September quarter is projected to be between 5-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), marking the slowest growth in 16 quarters.

The country’s largest real estate company by market capitalisation DLF saw its profit jump two-fold year-on-year in Q2FY25 to Rs 1,381 crore on higher income amid robust demand for its luxury properties. Total income for the National Capital Region-based firm rose 48 per cent to Rs 2,181 crore.

Similarly, Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers also reported strong set of numbers. Godrej Properties’ profit surged more than 4.5 times in the quarter ended September to Rs 333.8 crore and its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,093 crore while Macrotech Developers (Lodha) reported a 113 per cent year-on-year surge in its profit to Rs 423 crore and 50 per cent surge in revenue to Rs 2,626 crore.

Oberoi Realty also reported a 28 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 589 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company’s revenue from operations increased 8.4 per cent to Rs 1,320 crore.