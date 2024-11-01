Star Health pat falls 11 per cent to Rs 111 crore

NEW DELHI: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd (Star Health Insurance) has reported an 11 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company reported Rs 111 crore in profit during the quarter compared with Rs 125 crore. However, the revenue grew by 16.6 per cent during the quarter to Rs 3,914 crore. In the first half of the year, the company posted profit after tax of Rs 430 crore.

Roy said the company’s investment assets grew by 17.2 per cent and reached Rs 16,431 crores as on 30-Sep 2024, with an investment income of Rs 354 crore. The combined ratio in Q2FY25 stood at 103 per cent and 101% in H1 FY25.

The Company retained its leadership position in retail health insurance, with a market share of 32 per cent and among SAHI players with a market share of 55.3 per cent.

The company focused on expanding its agency strength, posting strong agency business growth of 17 per cent in fresh GWP in H1FY25. The agency business vertical contributed to 80% of overall business in H1FY25 with increased agency strength at 742k agents with recruitment of 25k agents in Q2FY25.