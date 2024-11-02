LIC set to enter health insurance sector, eyes major market share

MUMBAI: The national insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will soon announce its foray into the health insurance sector, with ambitions to become a significant player, a top official has said.

The insurance industry, especially life insurers, had been anticipating government amendments to the Insurance Act that would introduce a composite licensing regime, allowing life insurers to offer non-life products, including the highly lucrative health policies.

At present, the domestic insurance industry consists of 70 players, with nearly half a dozen being standalone health insurers and the rest offering life and general insurance products.

Many Western countries have adopted the composite licensing model, which was allowed in India until 2016, when the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) prohibited life insurers from providing general and health products.

LIC first revealed its health insurance plans this May, expressing interest in acquiring a majority stake in an existing health insurer to gain an early advantage rather than starting from scratch. "We want to be a large and serious player in the health insurance segment," Chief Executive Siddhartha Mohanty told TNIE in a recent interaction. "We are sure we can make it really big because the market is very huge," he added.