Who shrank India's middle class?

It was not that the warning signals were absent. Analysts have been saying it – that real incomes are shrinking; and consumption is slowing down. But it is when the big stakeholders get hit, it is time for everyone to wake up!

Nestle India experienced its slowest quarterly growth in 8 years when, for the second quarter this year, it reported a mere 1.4 per cent revenue increase year-on-year and a 1 per cent volume shrinkage. Articulating the frustration of the FMCG sector, which had taken robust growth at all price points for granted, Nestle MD Suresh Narayanan blamed his woes on the ‘shrinking middle class’.

In the most quoted of quotes in recent days, Narayanan said: “Premium consumption still continues to be fairly strong, but the middle segment, which used to be the segment that most FMCGs used to operate in, seems to be shrinking.”

Another bellwether indicator, car buying, has been struggling after runaway growth in the post-COVID years. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) admitted in August that inventories at factories and dealerships had soared to an all-time high of over 7 lakh units, valued at Rs 73,000 crore. Even the fast-moving SUV segment has been slowing.