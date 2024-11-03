Apollo to build 500 bed hospital in Mumba's Worli

NEW DELHI: Apollo Hospitals has proposed to establish a 500 bed hospital in Worli, Mumbai through a build, operate and manage agreement.

The company’s subsidiary, Apollo Medics International Lifesciences (Apollo Medics) , also has proposed to expand its existing hospital facility in Lucknow to 500 beds from 300 beds by adding 200 beds, to be developed on a contiguous parcel of land that Apollo Medics has acquired adjacent to its existing facility.

“We wish to inform you that Apollo Hospitals Worli LLP, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals , proposes to establish a 500 bed hospital in Worli Mumbai through a build, operate and manage agreement,” Apollo Hospitals said in a statement on Saturday.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is a healthcare group headquartered in Chennai. It is the largest for-profit private hospital network in the country, with a network of 71 owned and managed hospitals.