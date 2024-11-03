Marico net profit rises 20% to Rs 433 cr; revenue from ops up 7.6% to Rs 2,664 cr

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd has reported an increase of 20.27% in consolidated net profit to Rs 433 crore for the September quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 360 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 7.6% to Rs 2,664 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,476 crore the previous year. Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, Livon, etc, increased 7.65% in the September quarter to Rs 2,194 crore.

Marico’s total income, which includes other income, was up 9.22% to Rs 2,746 crore. Domestic revenue of the Harsh Mariwala-led company was up 8.02% to Rs 1,979 crore. Similarly, its revenue from the international market was up 6.36% to Rs 685 crore. There is a “sequential uptick in growth in the domestic business” and the “international business continues robust show”, said Marico in its earnings presentation. Shares of Marico Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 628.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.83 per cent from the previous close. ENS