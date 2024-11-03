Voltas net profit rises more than two-fold to Rs 133 crore

NEW DELHI: Air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Tuesday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.83 crore for the September quarter.

The increase was led by a 56 % volume growth from its room AC business. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.65 crore in the period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 14.23% to Rs 2,619.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,292.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of Voltas rose 10.74% to Rs 2,486.89 crore in the September quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was up 16.53% in the September quarter to Rs 2,754.58 crore.