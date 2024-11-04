10 bad financial habits that keep you poor

What are the BAD FINANCIAL HABITS that keep you poor. Well not exactly poor, it does not allow you to break out of being middle class. Let me look at a few of the things that I have observed:

Having no financial goals – when there is no goal for which you are saving or investing, chances are you will not save or invest! It is really important to have goals – whether in health or wealth. The rich and those really wanting to reach there have clear goals.

Paying yourself last – when you earn money on a regular basis (mostly monthly), if you first spend on your needs and luxuries, you will never have enough investments. The rich stick to the principle of ‘Pay yourself first’ – first pay and allocate the money for all your goals, and thus you will have savings.

Getting comfortable with debt – borrowing to pay for sudden expenses – a broken windshield, or an inflated electricity bill or a doctor’s bills. Once you get comfortable with debt you don’t worry about borrowing. When you are told only the instalments the loan looks small. Such people buy everything in instalments – EMI for travel, and even expensive phones! The interest paid to the banks keeps you poor!