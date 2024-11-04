How to get started with good financial habits

One way to interpret the battle between the ‘good’ and the ‘evil’ is within. As you celebrate the victory of the good over the evil, you must nurture good habits. There are so many things that you can take note of as you review the year gone by. A lot of your future wealth depends on your money habits today. We have often discussed the influence of emotional and behavioural issues. But there are simple things to learn that can go a long way. A fundamental habit is to save first, invest, and spend whatever is left.

It is essential to understand that your money situation differs from anyone else’s. That is the first step towards inculcating good habits. The ‘personal’ in ‘personal finance’ means that when you are dealing with money, you are unique. If you want, you can keep emotions out of financial matters.

When you bring rationality into the picture, you will see that most money problems have a solution. With prudent budgeting, you can manage your income, investments and expenditures effortlessly. If you have problems with the complexity of the knowledge about money, you will realise that you do not have to be an expert to manage personal finances.