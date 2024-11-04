Indians spending more on premium shoes: ASICS head

NEW DELHI: Indians are spending more on shoes with the average price point increasing 10-15% in the last one year, said Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia.

The Japanese sportswear brand, which competes with Adidas and Nike, has 111 outlets across the country and expects this number to go up to 200 by 2026.

“The average price point of our shoes when I compare it with 2023 has increased by 10-15% despite no major uptick in retail prices. It is consumers who are shifting to the premium segment,” Khurana told TNIE.