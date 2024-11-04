Know about free health insurance for citizens above 70 years

BENGALURU: Now, every senior citizen who is above 70 years will be eligible for a Ayushman Vaya Vandana (AVV) Card. PM Narendra Modi last week launched the much-awaited Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens aged 70 and above.

This is an expansion of health coverage under AB PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), and under this scheme, these senior citizens are eligible for free medical treatment up to R 5 lakh.

What are its benefits

Aayush Dubey, Co-Founder and Head of Research, Beshak.org, lists out following benefits:

Free hospital treatment: This card allows senior citizens aged 70+ years to access cashless hospitalisation, ensuring they receive essential medical care without the financial strain.

Universal eligibility: Regardless of income level, any senior citizen aged 70 years and above is eligible for this benefit. It’s open to all, whether from low, middle, or upper-income backgrounds.

Shared family coverage: In cases where multiple elderly individuals reside in the same household, the coverage limit of R 5 lakh can be utilised by all qualifying members.

Coverage: Ayushman Bharat scheme covers around 1,929 medical procedures, encompassing all costs related to treatment, including but not limited to drugs, supplies, physician fees, pre- and post-hospitalisation, such as diagnostics and medications, etc.

This ensures seniors receive complete and uninterrupted care during their treatment journey.

Those senior citizens who are already benefiting from other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have the option to either continue with their current scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY.

As of September 29, 2024, over 35 crore Ayushman cards have been created under AB PM-JAY. Beneficiaries can begin accessing treatment from the first day of enrolment and there is no waiting period for any disease or treatment.