Suzuki Motor Corporation reveals first mass-production electric vehicle, the 'e VITARA'

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), the parent company of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, named the “e VITARA,” in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
Production is set to commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025, with sales expected to begin in various countries, including Europe, India, and Japan, around summer 2025.
The e VITARA is based on the concept model “eVX,” which was showcased at the Auto Expo held in India in January 2023 and at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW in October of the same year. This launch marks Suzuki's first global strategic BEV model.
“The e VITARA is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realise a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation.
He added, “The introduction of the e VITARA represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e VITARA, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions.”
Toshihiro Suzuki also mentioned that in their growth strategy for fiscal year 2030, announced last year, SMC has positioned Europe, India, and Japan as key business regions.
“In Europe and Japan, we aim to create new technologies and products, and will continue to refine them. In India, we aim to meet the expectations of both customers and society by establishing roots that are large, deep, and wide-reaching. Another part of our strategy is to achieve carbon neutrality in all these regions. We aim to contribute to other regions such as Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia—and grow together with each market. Through such progress, we are targeting sales of 7 trillion yen in fiscal year 2030 and aim to achieve sustainable growth,” he stated.
Reports indicate that the e VITARA will be fitted with both single and dual motor setups. The base-spec trim will feature a 49 kWh battery pack, while a larger 61 kWh battery pack will also be available. The claimed range is expected to be around 550 km on a single charge.
Main Features of the e VITARA (as per SMC):
Design: According to Suzuki, the design theme is “High-Tech & Adventure,” embodying the advanced feel of a BEV and the robust nature of an SUV, inspiring a sense of adventure.
Powertrain: The BEV powertrain consists of an eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter, along with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries designed for safety and reliability.
4WD System: The “ALLGRIP-e” is an electric 4WD system that utilises Suzuki's expertise in four-wheel drive technology, featuring two independent eAxles at the front and rear.
“HEARTECT-e” Specifically for BEVs: It features a lightweight structure, high-voltage protection, and a spacious interior due to the short overhang. The main floor eliminates the underfloor members to maximise battery capacity.