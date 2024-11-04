Suzuki Motor Corporation reveals first mass-production electric vehicle, the 'e VITARA'

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), the parent company of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, named the “e VITARA,” in Milan, Italy, on Monday.

Production is set to commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025, with sales expected to begin in various countries, including Europe, India, and Japan, around summer 2025.

The e VITARA is based on the concept model “eVX,” which was showcased at the Auto Expo held in India in January 2023 and at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW in October of the same year. This launch marks Suzuki's first global strategic BEV model.

“The e VITARA is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realise a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

He added, “The introduction of the e VITARA represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e VITARA, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions.”