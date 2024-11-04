Top automakers launch new models to revive market sentiment post-festive season

Top automakers are gearing up to introduce new models this November to boost market sentiment following the festive season. These new offerings arrive at a time when the industry is grappling with slowing sales and rising inventories at dealerships.
Among the new launches, Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, will unveil the next-generation Dzire on November 11 in the compact sedan segment, which has seen shrinking volumes due to the growing popularity of smaller SUVs.
“The Dzire's extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India's favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 lakh customers. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL.
The upcoming Dzire will feature a 1.2-litre Z-series engine, a new three-cylinder configuration that also powers Maruti’s Swift hatchback, generating 80 BHP and 112 Nm of torque.
Honda is also set to introduce the third-generation Amaze, expected to be equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 89 BHP and 110 Nm. “With the third generation, we are excited to take this to the next level, offering our modern Indian customers an enhanced premium package like never before,” said Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd.
Meanwhile, European automaker Skoda will debut the compact SUV Kylaq this Wednesday, expanding its footprint in India. The Kylaq is set to go on sale early next year and will likely feature a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 114 BHP and 178 Nm.
In the electric vehicle market, SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra is set to introduce two pioneering electric brands, XEV and BE, on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture on November 26 in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products – the XEV 9e and the BE 6e.
“The XEV 9e will redefine electric luxury, while the BE 6e delivers bold, athletic performance. The two Indian icons are ready to beat everyone on the globe with their unmissable design, unparalleled technology and unrivalled performance,” said Mahindra & Mahindra.