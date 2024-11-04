Top automakers launch new models to revive market sentiment post-festive season

Top automakers are gearing up to introduce new models this November to boost market sentiment following the festive season. These new offerings arrive at a time when the industry is grappling with slowing sales and rising inventories at dealerships.

Among the new launches, Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, will unveil the next-generation Dzire on November 11 in the compact sedan segment, which has seen shrinking volumes due to the growing popularity of smaller SUVs.

“The Dzire's extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India's favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 lakh customers. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL.

The upcoming Dzire will feature a 1.2-litre Z-series engine, a new three-cylinder configuration that also powers Maruti’s Swift hatchback, generating 80 BHP and 112 Nm of torque.