A win by Donald Trump seen as having more negatives for the Indian market than positives

India’s equity market is experiencing high volatility in the run-up to the closely contested Presidential elections in the United States. The local benchmarks saw a sharp correction on Monday as the street at large believes that a win by Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump will have more negatives for emerging markets (EMs), including India, than positives.

A win by the current vice president and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris is mostly deemed favourable for markets as this would mean continuity of existing policies.

“In case, Democrats return to power, the impact on the global economy, including India, is expected to be minimal as the status quo will continue. However, if Republicans assume power (Trump), we expect the resumption of trade wars led by an increase in tariffs,” said Nitin Aggarwal, Director of Investment Research and Advisory at Client Associates.

American voters went to the polls on Tuesday. While election results are sometimes announced within hours of the polls closing, it might take days this year to decide the winner due to the tight contest.

Aggarwal added that the foremost promise of Trump's presidency has been to reduce the trade deficit burden by levying taxes on goods and services being imported into the US. However, the imposition of tariffs is a double-edged sword as these tariffs might help reduce the trade deficit but will aid inflation on the upside as imported goods will become expensive. An increase in inflation might also delay the rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

“Suppose interest rate cuts are delayed in the US. In that case, FPI’s flows into India might further dry up (there is a negative correlation between FPI flows towards emerging economies and interest rates. Lower the interest rates, the higher the inflows towards EMs),” said Aggarwal.

A further outflow by FIIs can have a major impact on the Indian market given they pulled out Rs 1.15 lakh crore from the secondary market in October. This outflow led to an 8% fall in benchmarks last month.