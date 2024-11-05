Manappuram Finance reports modest profit growth amid strong sales

MUMBAI: Manappuram Finance, the second-largest pure-play gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC), has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 572.1 crore for the quarter ending September, reflecting a modest increase of 2.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, despite robust sales.

The Thrissur-based NBFC's consolidated income rose by 22.1 per cent to Rs 2,633.1 crore during the reporting quarter, with consolidated assets under management (AUM) reaching Rs 45,716.3 crore, marking a 17.4 percent year-on-year growth.

The gold loan portfolio grew by 17.1 per cent to Rs 24,365 crore, and the number of live gold loan customers stood at 2.66 million. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were reported at 2.42 per cent, with net NPAs at 2.14 per cent.