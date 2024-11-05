Netflix to remove nearly all interactive titles by December 1

Netflix will remove most of its interactive shows and films on December 1st, according to a statement provided to The Verge. Currently, the streaming platform offers 24 interactive titles, but after the purge, only Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild will remain available.

This marks a significant shift from Netflix’s initial venture into interactive content, which began in 2017 with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. The removal comes as Netflix phases out the early experiments that introduced viewers to interactive, choose-your-own-adventure storytelling.

In addition to titles inspired by franchises like Carmen Sandiego and The Boss Baby, Netflix also developed unique interactive experiences, including a daily trivia series and a multiplayer trivia game. However, the relatively small selection hints at limited viewer interest; Puss in Book itself appears to have been removed some time ago.

According to The Verge, Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher stated that while the interactive technology was initially valuable, it has since become restrictive as Netflix shifts focus to other technological projects. This decision aligns with comments from former head of gaming Mike Verdu, now Netflix’s VP of "GenAI for Games," who told Game File’s Stephen Totilo—that the company no longer intends to produce interactive titles, said The Verge.

The upcoming delistings add to Netflix’s ongoing challenges in gaming. Despite its growing catalogue of mobile games, often tied to reality series, Netflix recently closed its AAA game studio before it could release a title. Its game streaming beta, launched in the US over a year ago, remains in testing.