Pay 250 million dollar quickly: Adani to Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Amid delay in payment of dues by the Bangladesh government, it is said that an immediate payment of $200-250 million is crucial for Adani Power continuing with power supply to the government.

Sources said ahead of the November 7 deadline, the government has fast-tracked the payment of the outstanding dues. Quoting a Bangladeshi official, news agency Reuters has said the country has cleared $96 million last month and opened a credit line of $170 million.

Sources told TNIE the Bangladesh government owes Adani Power about $900 million, which is due since April this year. Of the $900 million, $840 million is the amount due for power supplies and $170 million for an additional credit line opened by the government this month.

As per company sources, Adani Power immediately needs money to procure coal from Australia for its ultra-supercritical power project at Godda that supplies electricity to Bangladesh. The sources said that since the Godda power project is ultra-supercritical, coal for the same is not available in India, and Adani Power needs to import the coal either from Australia or Indonesia.