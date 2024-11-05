Swiggy's IPO faces uncertain market conditions ahead of subscription opening

The street is not very optimistic about Swiggy's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), with the company's unlisted shares trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 8, down from an earlier Rs 20. The IPO is set to launch at a time when the secondary market is experiencing significant selling pressure.

While analysts generally recommend a ‘subscription for the long term’ rating for the issue, some caution that investors may steer clear due to the company’s loss-making status in a highly competitive market.

“As of the fiscal year 2024, Swiggy Limited continues to operate at a loss, in contrast to its competitor, Zomato Limited, which has recently achieved profitability. Given Swiggy’s current financial position, competitive pressures, associated risks, and valuation, its IPO appears overvalued. Therefore, we advise investors to AVOID this IPO until the company’s financial performance and growth outlook improve,” noted SAMCO Securities in a recent statement.

Swiggy has reported losses on a consolidated basis over the past three fiscal years. In FY22, Swiggy’s total income was Rs 6,119.78 crore, with a net loss of Rs 3,628.90 crore.

The following year, FY23, saw total income rise to Rs 8,714.45 crore, but the net loss increased to Rs 4,179.31 crore. For FY24, total income further rose to Rs 11,634.35 crore, while the net loss decreased to Rs 2,350.24 crore.

Analysts at Bajaj Broking recommend subscribing to the IPO with a long-term perspective, noting that for the last three fiscal years, the company has reported an average EPS (earnings per share) of Rs -14.90 and an average RoNW (return on net worth) of -35.39 per cent.