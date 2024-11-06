Bajaj Finance secures $400 million loan from IFC to boost electric vehicle sales

MUMBAI: To help expand access to climate finance for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy-efficient consumer goods as well as to support women-owned microenterprises and women micro-borrowers, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Bajaj Finance, extending a $400 million loan to the company. This is part of the Pune-based company's $1-billion debt-raising plan.

The funding aims to increase competitiveness in the climate finance market, support the country’s climate goals, and promote financial inclusion, Bajaj Finance said in a statement Wednesday.

IFC’s $400 million loan will enable the company to expand access to finance for customers opting to buy EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, apart from strengthening its presence in the energy-efficient consumer goods space. This partnership will also boost the company’s ability to fund and support more women-owned microenterprises and women micro-borrowers, Sandeep Jain, chief financial officer at Bajaj Finance said.

"The IFC funding serves as a catalyst for diversifying our financing sources. With this, our volume of outstanding climate loans stands to increase four times to $600 million in 2027 from over $150 million in 2024," he said.