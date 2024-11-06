CBDT’s new guidelines for I-T interest waiver

The notification stated the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax has the authority to grant waivers for amounts up to `50 lakh. For amounts between `50 lakhs and `1.5 crore, the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) or the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) can exercise this authority. Furthermore, the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr.CCIT) is empowered to grant waivers for amounts exceeding `1.5 crore.

As per the notification, the taxpayers must fulfil certain conditions for a waiver or reduction. They need to prove that the payment has caused genuine hardship, that the default was due to circumstances beyond their control, and that they have cooperated in all inquiries related to their assessment or recovery proceedings.

As per Rajat Mohan, senior partner, AMRG & Associates, “The recent circular introduces defined monetary limits for interest waivers under Section 220(2A) of the Income Tax Act, aiming to make the waiver process more transparent and efficient. By setting specific thresholds, the CBDT empowers officials at various levels to make quicker, more consistent decisions on waiver applications, thereby reducing administrative bottlenecks. “