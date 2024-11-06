Cryptos volatile ahead of US polls results, Bitcoin may hit $1L in near term

BENGALURU: The US elections always influence financial markets and the crypto sector is not an exception as experts anticipate a favourable regulatory environment, especially for virtual digital assets (VDS).

“Unlike past elections, both major parties are advocating for clearer, supportive regulations. With a large chunk of the population engaged, establishing regulatory certainty is crucial.

Given the US’s significant economic influence, its regulatory decisions may shape global crypto policies, potentially fuelling Bitcoin’s momentum during this election cycle,” said Edul Patel, co-founder & CEO of Mudrex.

Building on this momentum, Bitcoin is well-positioned to touch $100,000 mark in near term, regardless of the polls outcome, he added. Over 40% of Americans hold crypto in some or the other form. Experts are of the view that the uncertainty surrounding the election outcome might trigger market fluctuations.