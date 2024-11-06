India very important market, Kylaq to help achieve 1 lakh annual sales: Skoda Auto CEO

Czech automaker Skoda said on Wednesday that India remains a very important market for them and the launch of a new model – Kylaq – in the high volume sub-4 metre segment will help them achieve 1 lakh annual sales by 2026. The carmaker will start dispatching Kylaq, whose price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh, to buyers from January 27 next year.

“Europe is the key market but the strategic focus for Skoda is to build a broader international foundation, which is based on the principle of having two strong pillars. And India clearly is the second pillar that we want to build outside Europe," said Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer.

Skoda Auto had its biggest year in terms of sales in India in 2022. Combined with the year 2023, the company sold over 100,000 cars in the 2-year period. Earlier, it had taken the company six years to achieve this landmark. With Kylaq, Skoda Auto is aiming to significantly increase its market share in India, with a target of 100,000 sales annually by 2026.

Bullish on the Indian market, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has committed to invest Rs 15,000 crore for establishing a manufacturing facility in Chakan. This proposal received a green signal from the Maharashtra government in September.

Skoda’s new offering will compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra 3XO. Bookings for Kylaq will commence on December 2.