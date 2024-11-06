Indian equity markets surge as Trump secures 2024 U.S. presidential victory

India's equity market reacted positively to Donald Trump's lead in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, with benchmark indices—the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—rallying over 1 per cent each. This surge boosted investors' wealth by ₹8 lakh crore.

After markets closed in India, Trump crossed the crucial 270 electoral votes, securing victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The Sensex closed 902 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 80,378.13 on Tuesday, while the Nifty 50 gained 271 points, or 1.12 per cent, to settle at 24,484.05. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose by 2.28 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively.

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies surged to ₹453 lakh crore from ₹445 lakh crore in the previous session, enriching investors by ₹8 lakh crore.

IT Stocks Lead Gains Despite Concerns

Gains were primarily driven by IT stocks, despite experts raising concerns over potential trade tensions under Trump's administration. These tensions could impact key Indian export sectors and influence foreign institutional investors' (FII) flows. Nevertheless, analysts believe India may benefit from Trump's anti-China rhetoric.

Arindam Mandal, Head of Global Equities at Marcellus Investment Managers, commented: “With Trump’s victory, a near-term hawkish stance is more likely, and trade tensions with China could persist, potentially benefiting select Indian exporters over the longer term.” He added that a Republican-led administration might favour cyclical sectors like Industrials and Financials, though megacap stocks could face near-term pressure.