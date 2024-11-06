Muralikrishnan, Xiaomi India head, resigns

NEW DELHI: Chinese smart devices firm Xiaomi’s India head Muralikrishnan B has resigned from the company to pursue his interest in academic research, the company said on Monday.
He will continue to support Xiaomi India as an independent Strategic Advisor, the company said. “Muralikrishnan B, current President of Xiaomi India, will be transitioning out of his role at the end of the year.
After over six years with the company, Murali is set to pursue his passion for academic research, focusing on his Executive Doctorate in Management, where he aims to deepen his expertise in consumer behaviour on technology platforms,” the company said in a statement.
After leading the smartphone market in India for several years, Xiaomi has been making efforts to reclaim its numero uno position. As per Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi made a comeback to the top position in the second quarter of 2024, but it again lost the position to Vivo.
The company had a 16.7 per cent share in volume terms and an 8.7 per cent share in value terms in the third quarter of 2024. Murali joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before his elevation to the post of president in 2022. He took over charge of the company when its tussle with the Enforcement Directorate peaked.