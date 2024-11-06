Muralikrishnan, Xiaomi India head, resigns

NEW DELHI: Chinese smart devices firm Xiaomi’s India head Muralikrishnan B has resigned from the company to pursue his interest in academic research, the company said on Monday.

He will continue to support Xiaomi India as an independent Strategic Advisor, the company said. “Muralikrishnan B, current President of Xiaomi India, will be transitioning out of his role at the end of the year.

After over six years with the company, Murali is set to pursue his passion for academic research, focusing on his Executive Doctorate in Management, where he aims to deepen his expertise in consumer behaviour on technology platforms,” the company said in a statement.