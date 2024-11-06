RBI Governor says rising central subsidies may trim H2 growth but reiterates 7.2% GDP forecast

MUMBAI: Even as he reiterated the RBI's growth forecast of 7.2 percent for this fiscal, Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the absolute growth number may print in marginally lower in the second half as central subsidies have been rising steeply.

But he was also quick to express optimism, saying, “The positives outweigh the negatives when it comes to key growth indicators,” though he added that inflation still remains a worry.

“The first quarter GDP print was lower than expected as there was a massive scale down in government capex due to the general elections. Another reason was the major spike in subsidies by the states. The same may be repeated in the second half as the Centre’s subsidy spends have been rising rapidly of late. This will have some impact on the absolute GDP print for the current fiscal. But that does not mean the economy is slowing down,” Das said, addressing a financial sector summit here Wednesday.

While the economy clipped at a much higher rate than forecast in FY24 printing in a full 8.2 percent, in the first quarter of this fiscal, it hit a 15-month low of 6.7 percent, down from 8.2 percent in the same period previous year.

The September quarter numbers are expected by the end of this month, and SBI economists on Wednesday forecast that the same may print in even below the Q1 level, at 6.5 percent, citing temporary pressures on the domestic economy.

From a production approach, GDP is the total of the capital and revenue expenditure plus the taxes but minus subsidies. Stated differently, GDP is the sum of gross value added of all resident producer units plus taxes and minus subsidies, on products which is not included in the valuation of output. Gross value added is the difference between output and intermediate consumption.

“The positives (dataprints) outweigh the negatives in the economy, though upside risks to inflation are growing and the October print is expected to be “much higher” than the September data,” he said.

However, he quickly admitted that the economy is sending out mixed signals. “I would not rush to declare that the economy is slowing down. The incoming dataprints are mixed, but the positives outweigh the negatives. By and large, the underlying economic activity remains strong,” Das said pointing to the smart revival in car sales in October, though admitting that FMCG sales in urban areas are subdued.

The governor also reiterated his previous statements after the last policy which changed the policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation, which it has been holding since February 2023, saying, “The change in the policy stance does not signal an immediate rate cut”.

For the tenth time, the RBI-led policy rate setting panel MPC has left the key interest rates unchanged at 6.5 percent in the October policy review and the next policy is due in the first week of next month. After the change in the policy stance to neutral, every analyst is expecting a rate cut next month.

Significant risks to inflation, according to the RBI, include continuing geopolitical conflicts, geo-economic fragmentation, climate and weather-related risks, and commodity prices going up.