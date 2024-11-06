Rupee falls to record low as dollar surges on US election trends

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee continued its losing streak for the third consecutive day, plunging to an all-time low of 84.237 on Wednesday, rattled by early trends in the US presidential elections. Indications that Donald Trump was winning led to a rally in the dollar.

In intra-day trading, the currency dropped by 21 paise to a historic low of 84.30 against the greenback.

The rupee depreciated 21 paise to an all-time low of 84.30 (provisional) against the dollar but recovered most of the lost ground to close at 84.237, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rates.

The rupee’s weakness was also attributed to continued Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling, though benchmark indices rallied more than 1.2 percent each on the day.

Market participants expect the US Federal Reserve to announce a rate cut in a meeting scheduled later this week, with further easing of up to 100 basis points projected for 2025.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 84.23. During the session, it fluctuated between a high of 84.15 and a low of 84.31. It finally settled at 84.30 (provisional), marking a loss of 21 paise compared to Tuesday’s closing.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on strength in the dollar and FII outflows. However, a rise in risk appetite in global markets and a decline in commodity prices may support the rupee at lower levels. Any RBI intervention may also support the rupee at lower levels. The rupee spot price is expected to trade in a range of 84.10-84.40," said Anuj Choudhary of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.