Services sector recovers in October from 10-month low

The services sector recovered from its ten-month low in September with the purchasing managers' index reaching 58.5 in October supported by strong expansions in output and new business, boosting job creation.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India services business activity index rose from 57.7 in September to 58.5 in October, as robust sales pipelines and strong demand conditions supported the upturn in business activity, the British lender said Wednesday.

In the PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Last week, the bank had said the manufacturing PMI also clawed back from the eight-month low in September to climb to 57.5 percent in the October reading.

"In October, the services sector experienced strong expansions in output and consumer demand, as well as job creation, which achieved a 26-month high," Pranjul Bhandari, the chief economist at HSBC India, said.

The latest data also highlight a recovery in growth of new export sales across the services economy, which survey respondents attributed to strengthening demand from clients in Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and England, she said.

In response to positive sales developments and optimism regarding near-term prospects, firms recruited extra workers to the greatest degree in just over two years. Moreover, capacity pressures also boosted job creation. Around 13 percent of panelists reported job creation, compared to 9 percent in September.