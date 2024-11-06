Trade barriers could rise if Trump wins

NEW DELHI: The US election results could have a far reaching impact on global trade if Donald Trump emerges victorious on November 12, the election results day. Trump, who has been raising the issue of high tariffs levied by India on US goods, has promised retaliatory action if he gets elected.

The US is the biggest destination of Indian exports with the country accounting for 18% of India’s exports. India exported $77.5 billion worth of goods in 2023-24. The US also accounts for almost 80% of the IT exports from India.

As per Ajay Shrivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), if Trump wins, he may extend tariffs beyond China to include India and other countries.