UST opens second office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Digital transformation solutions company UST opened its second delivery centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The new facility can accommodate over 300 seats, along with a design experience centre and other facilities. This is UST’s second facility in the city.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its footprint across the country, especially in the south region. Recently, UST laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in the city. Last year, the company also inaugurated an office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, which is primarily for research and development in emerging technologies.