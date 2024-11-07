HCL's Shiv Nadar tops the giving list for third year in a row with Rs 2,153 crore donations in FY24

MUMBAI: Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, has topped the list of India's most charitable individuals for the third consecutive year, contributing Rs 2,153 crore in FY24.

This equates to an impressive Rs 5.9 crore per day and is nearly 60 percent more than the combined donations of the next four top donors.

In the personal philanthropy list, Nadar again leads, having personally donated Rs 1,992 crore (out of the total Rs 2,153 crore given via his company’s charitable trust, the Shiv Nadar Foundation Institutions).

Following him are Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Indo MIM Tec chairman Krishna Chivukula, who donated Rs 307 crore and Rs 228 crore, respectively.

The second spot on the Hurun India philanthropy list is occupied by the Reliance Foundation, which donated Rs 407 crore. The foundation, which controls multiple sports teams including the profitable Mumbai Indians cricket team and a football team, also operates corporate hospitals and schools. Bajaj Group Trust ranks third with Rs 352 crore, while Naveen Jindal’s Jindal Steel & Power follows closely with Rs 228 crore.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries leads the corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions with Rs 900 crore, according to the report.