Sensex, Nifty take a hit after Trump boost

India’s equity market dropped sharply on Thursday, erasing the gains made on Wednesday following Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, which had initially boosted investor sentiment globally. The recent decline reflects investors’ caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s critical monetary policy decision, set to be announced late Thursday.

The dip in Indian equities was intensified by weak Q2FY25 earnings, a decline in the Indian rupee, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Market benchmarks Sensex closed 836.34 points or 1.04% lower at 79,541.79, and the Nifty settled 284.70 points or 1.16% lower at 24,199.30. The broader markets also settled in the red, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 falling 0.43% and 0.75%, respectively.

“The fall can be attributed to continuing foreign fund outflows after the rupee slumped to fresh lows following strength in the US dollar. Investors restricted their equity bets ahead of the US Fed's policy announcement as they are unsure of the rate cut this time on concerns of a likely uptick in inflation,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

This is the first meeting outcome of the Fed following the closely contested US election. The chair is expected to deliver 25 basis points of rate cuts in this meeting.

“All cyclical sectors came under selling pressure and some more weakness could be in store in the near term. Global equities were mostly higher buoyed by a record rise for U.S. shares overnight, with the focus on policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks, including the Bank of England (BoE), later in the day,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The fall in Indian equities came despite Dow Futures surging by 1,100 points while Russell 2000 futures jumped 4% on Wednesday.

European markets also surged tracking US poll results. China’s Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng advanced about 2% each on Thursday.