Tessolve buys German chip design firm

“This acquisition solidifies our position as a top tier semiconductor engineering firm globally,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve. “Dream Chip’s capabilities strengthen our ability to take on leading edge ASIC design projects and greatly enhance our European footprint,” he added.

Dream Chip Technologies, headquartered in Germany is recognised as one of the leading semiconductor design service companies in the region. The acquisition is a 100% cash transaction.

“By combining our design capabilities and IP with Tessolve’s established semiconductor services and embedded solutions, we can offer our customers a solution from chip architecture to post-silicon test and supply chain management for their most complex designs,” said Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies.