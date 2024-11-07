Trent net income jumps 47 per cent to Rs 335 crore on higher revenue

MUMBAI: Trent, the Tata Group’s retail chain helmed by Noel Tata, has reported a consolidated net income of Rs 335 crore for the September quarter, up 47 per cent from Rs 228 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose 39 per cent to Rs 4,157 crore as against Rs 2,982 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

However, the Trent shares fell over 7 per cent to Rs 6,476 on the BSE as net profit fell 14 per cent on a sequential basis.

"Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds. Despite this the company has delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels,” Noel Naval Tata, the chairman of Trent said.

He further said the company will continue to pursue expansion and deepen store presence with the aim of being ever closer to customers.

“Also, we seek to explore additional avenues of growth. The company recently launched its first international Zudio store in the UAE and the Zudio Beauty concept in the country.”